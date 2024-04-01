Fast food workers concerned over cutbacks following wage increase

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Paula Silva, a longtime employee at Jack in the Box, shared her concerns as California prepares for a significant minimum wage increase. Beginning Monday, most fast food workers in California will be paid at least $20 an hour.

The raise offers hope for Silva's family as they lost their Southcrest apartment during the Jan. 22 flooding. “This is the largest increase that I’ve seen,” Silva said.

I first met Paula Silva almost two months ago, when she had just moved into this hotel with her husband, two daughters, and grandchildren.

Early one morning, I watched as she got ready for her job at Jack in the Box, where she has worked for 20 years.

“We’re using my money, I'm going to work, but that’s it," Silva said. "Other than that, extra money is not coming.”

The state minimum wage for some fast food workers will go from $16 to $20. Although it will benefit Silva’s family in some ways, there are negative consequences.

“We’re not able to do overtime, that’s what they said,” she said. “They’re going to be cutting employees ... If you work two stations, now you got to learn four stations total.”

Silva said her employer announced they will be cutting back in a few places.

A representative from Jack in the Box confirmed plans to adjust menu prices slightly in light of the wage hike.

Silva said she’ll have to work harder for her pay, but she is grateful for the extra money to put toward a new apartment.

“Right now we’re trying to save up for rent. Once we get our home, our house, apartment, I'm trying to save the most I can,” she said.

