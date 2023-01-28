Farmers Insurance Open completes last day despite shift in weather

TORREY PINES (SAN DIEGO) — “It’s a really great environment, super relaxed out here,” said Craig Orraj, a Thousand Oaks resident.

It’s the golf and the ocean views that bring thousands of fans from all over the country.

“You have great access to the pros. You can follow them around the course,” Orraj said.

“We’re golf nuts. We watch golf all the time on TV. If we’re not down here, we’ll probably be playing,” said Pete Deutchman, an Orange County resident.

And maybe more important than all of that is the great weather.

“This is that time where everybody aspires to be a San Diegan," said Marty Gorsich, CEO of The Century Club.

“It was brilliant sunshine, beautiful temperatures," said Wade Stettner, a traveling meteorologist. "Meanwhile, the midwest, the northeast, they have snow and everything.”

But Stettner says even San Diego has its bad days.

“I’ve been here many times where we’ve had fog delays," Stettner said. "You can’t see 10 feet in front of you, and because of that, they have to suspend until the fog clears.”

The marine layer on Saturday threatened to overtake the tournament, but the fog stayed away. It was good for the golfers and the fans looking to enjoy a night out.

“We’ve been to a couple of the breweries for dinner," Donna Orraj said. "The food is great.”

The City says it brings an economic impact of $25 million. This benefits the local economy and participating charities.

“To keep the money and the support local and to make our community better," Gorsich said. "That really is the extra thing that’s gratifying to me.”