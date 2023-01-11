Despite recent rains, Torrey Pines in great shape for the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Farmers Insurance Open tee's off at Torrey Pines in a couple of weeks, and so far, many of golf's biggest names are in the field. Now despite all the recent rain, the course is expected to be in perfect shape.

In fact, the only standing water on the course is the pond in front of the 18th green, so that's a good thing. Looking at the forecast, there is more rain heading towards San Diego, and while it's great for the drought, some involved with the tournament would like to see a little break from all the showers.

"For the tournament, our goal is to really have dry conditions. We like the fairways to be firm and fast, and we like to see a bounce in the greens. That's what the players like to see that's what the tour likes to see," says Scott Bentley the Deputy Director Golf Division for San Diego.

Those that have played Torrey Pines, know it's tough enough, even when hitting the ball in the fairway. However, Torrey is known for it's thick rough, and when you add water, that rough becomes very difficult to play.

"We do expect the rough to be long and lush," says Bentley. "Maybe a little bit more than in past years because of the rain, so that will present a challenge for the players."

If we do get more rain in San Diego as expected, Bentley says they are prepared due to the infrastructure improvements made to both courses starting with the North Course in 2016.

"We completely remodeled the North Course adding a lot of drainage and redoing the bunkers with capillary concrete, so they drain really well. In 2019 we redid the South Course, also adding capillary concrete to the bunkers, as well as adding 4,000 more feet of drainage, so we can handle the water."

While the course is in great shape, one thing that could be a problem is heavy winds, but so far so good. The tournament gets underway Wednesday, January 25th, with the final round on Saturday the 28th.

