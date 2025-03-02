Fans pack Snapdragon Stadium for SDFC historic home opener

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds of soccer fans lined up to enter the gates to get into Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego FC's historic home opener.

"We needed a sports team and I think today proves San Diego needed that," says longtime local soccer fan Elmer.

Fans showed up and showed out — many even showed up hours before to tailgate for the big match like Jennifer.

"Yeah we've been tailgating since 2 o'clock — so I'm excited. And I'm here with my friends and my family and everybody."

"I'm very proud that San Diego came out and showed that this is San Diego's team now," another fan expressed while in line to enter.

The anticipation has just been building to finally get to witness their first ever major leaue soccer team take the pitch.

"San Diego, we waited many years for this," one fan tells me. "It feels wonderful, feels great and I'm very excited for the city and all the fans."

"We've been supporting the waves for a long time," says Jeff. "We love the women's team and it's just great to have a mens team now."

The environment at Snapdragon Stadium bringing a bit of nostalgia for San Diego sports fans.

"It means so much, partying here before the Chargers' games, then all the time in between and now were finally back — I love it let's get it,"

"I'm happy that we have a team here in San Diego," Ken says. "It has been a soccer city for a long time and we finally got one here its gonna be amazing and it's gonna blow up I'm telling you."

But everyone getting together to pack the stadium and celebrate a new beginning.

"I've been here since '74 so its been 50 years waiting for a team like this, but here we are and I hope it stays here for a long time."