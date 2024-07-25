Fans gather for Comic-Con preview night, businesses prepare for busy weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic-Con's preview night kicked off Wednesday night with cheers and excitement as the crowd was allowed into the exhibit halls for the 2024 convention.

The crowd, which brings people together from all over the world, will see the latest movies, TV shows, and popular comics.

While the crowds enjoyed the exhibits inside the convention center, businesses throughout the Gaslamp were preparing for the rush of customers.

"It's the busiest time of the year, but it's also the time of year where we get to be entertained while we work," said Jose Lopez, the manager at Gaslamp Pizza.

Lopez has worked at the pizza shop for eight years and is working his eighth Comic-Con this year. Lopez says the pizza shop prepares weeks in advance, stocking up on supplies and also staffing up.

"We even call some of the old employees to come and help us out and things like that, so we get extra hands, extra experience," says Lopez

According to the convention center, Comic-Con is the business's top economic generator, making a regional impact of 164 million dollars in 2022.

Comic-Con officially kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday.