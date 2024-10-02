Fans celebrate after Padres' Wild Card game 1 win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres' fans celebrated before, during and after Tuesday's Wild Card game.

The energy at Petco Park was electric as the Padres took an early lead against the Atlanta Braves.

Fans said they were hopeful and excited for the team's playoff run this year.

"The energy is unmatched; I don't think we sat down the entire game; you’re just up; you’re screaming. It was absolutely insane," said Elise Orozco, who attended the game with her husband.

Fans gathered at Tailgate Park hours before the game, anxiously awaiting the first pitch. They celebrated with music, food and drinks, sharing their passion for their team together.

"We’re all local San Diegans. We come from East County, North County, Oceanside; we’re all here rooting for the Padres," said one fan who was taking his daughter to her first playoff game.

The sell-out crowd of over 47,000 is ready to do it all over again on Wednesday for Game 2. The first pitch is at 5:38 p.m.