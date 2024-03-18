Watch Now
Bicyclist sustains major injuries in Oceanside hit-and-run collision

Posted at 6:25 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 09:25:49-04

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A bicyclist received major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist near state Route 76 and Singh Way, the Oceanside Police Department said Monday.

On Sunday at about 11:35 p.m., the OPD responded to calls of a major injury collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of SR-76 and Singh Way, according to OPD Sgt. Clint Bussey,

A person was found with major injuries in the roadway by passing motorists, Bussey said.

A bicycle with major damage was located about 2 miles down the road, near the intersection of SR-76 and College Boulevard, the sergeant said.

"It is believed that the these are related and the injured person was riding the bicycle when they were struck by the vehicle," Bussey said. "The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and remains at large. Pieces of a silver Kia were found at the scene."

The OPD's Major Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call OPD Officer Jose Gomez at 760-435-4952.

