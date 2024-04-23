Family remembers father killed in Redwood Village stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police and family members have identified the man killed in a stabbing last Friday in Redwood Village as 33-year-old Damian Garcia.

ABC 10News spoke to his fiancé Monday evening. She says the pair got engaged in January, the month the couple welcomed their baby girl, Alyssa

His fiancé says that Garcia was known for always dancing, smiling and being a great father. He was also a baseball and softball coach in the South Bay.

"He was a good dad; he was a really good dad. He would walk around telling her that he’s going to be playing softball," says Breanna Phelps, Garcia's fiance.

Garcia was killed Friday afternoon at a gas station on University Avenue. Police say Garcia ran up to the suspect, leading to an argument and then a fight between the pair.

Investigators say Garcia punched the suspect, at one point slamming him to the ground and punching him multiple times. The suspect then stabbed Garcia with a knife. According to SDPD, the suspect was detained but released pending additional investigation.

Phelps says the man suspected of killing her fiancé is her ex. She and Garcia's family are now fighting for justice for the 33-year-old, hoping his killer will be arrested and charged with his death.

The family is planning a vigil for Damian this Thursday at the Imperial Beach Sports Park at 7 p.m.

If you'd like to donate to the family's GoFundMe click here.

