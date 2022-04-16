Family questions in-custody death at San Diego Central Jail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The family of a man who died at the San Diego Central Jail earlier this week is demanding answers, saying they don't believe that the San Diego County Sheriffs' department claims that Jarrell Lacey died of natural causes. On Friday, his family held a vigil in his honor.

The family now has a team of local attorneys, and they're hoping that will help them find out more about what led up to Jarrell's death.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's department announced Lacy's primary cause of death was due to blood clots in his lower extremities, but his family says they feel things don't add up.

Lacy had been jailed since last August, suspected of several charges, including auto theft and hit and run. His mom says that shouldn't have been a death sentence, explaining he had issues with mental health and was instead placed in with the general population.

Through their attorneys, the family is now demanding the release of video footage of lacy and the events surrounding his final hours.

The sheriff's department says Lacy was evaluated late Monday for complications of chest pain and shortness of breath. He was set to be transported to the hospital when he went into medical distress. They say that despite CPR, Lacy died at the trauma center.

The family attorney says Jerrell had no known medical conditions that would explain his death.

ABC 10 News reached out to the sheriff's department and is waiting to hear back.