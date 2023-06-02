Family: Poway native killed in Ecuador home invasion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family originally from Poway has returned to the U.S. after a deadly home invasion in Ecuador left a mother of three dead.

The Williams family moved to a rural town near Vilcabamba, Ecuador in 2014, looking for a different, more peaceful lifestyle.

"We wanted to have farm animals, goats, chickens, horses, piggies and you need some space for that," said Michael Williams.

The family's lifestyle on their farm and their safety were destroyed on May 20, when the family said several people invaded their property and attacked them, shooting and killing Poway native, Francesca Williams.

"We were very humble people, we don't understand why we were targeted," said Michael, Francesca's husband.

Michael said he was attacked first. The family thinks it was four or five men responsible for the crime.

Their oldest daughter ran for help, she said she could also hear her grandfather, who lived with them, being attacked.

Rachel, the couple's middle daughter, said the men demanded things once inside the home, including an odd request, making them think the robbers had the wrong home as they asked where the “fat lady” was.

The robbers got away with wallets, laptops, and money.

Family members said they then heard gunshots. Francesca had been shot and did not survive.

The family fled Ecuador and are in Colorado, where they had settled after their time in Poway.

They are now hoping for justice and more police presence, even in small towns like theirs.

Michael and his father-in-law were both treated in an Ecuadorian hospital, while the girls were unhurt.

According to Michael, Francesca’s remains will be brought back to the U.S. on Friday afternoon and her funeral service is set for this Saturday in Colorado.

They've set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, you can find that here.