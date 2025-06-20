SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family members of Jonathan Pullum are making an appeal for information two years after the 20-year-old La Mesa man was shot and killed at a Juneteenth festival at Liberty Station.

Watch ABC 10News Michael Chen's full report below ⬇️

Family pleads for tips in unsolved 2023 Juneteenth festival shooting at Liberty Station

"He was a really good kid, and we just miss him. It just doesn't seem right, that the person, whoever did it, is out living his life, and my grandson is gone," said Yvonne Curry, Pullum's grandmother.

Curry says it's still difficult to accept that her grandson is gone.

"Just a big shock, still get emotional about it," Curry said.

I first spoke with Pullum's father, Terrance, and his older brother Elijah two days after the shooting in 2023. Pullum and his brother had attended the Juneteenth celebration at Liberty Station but had split up to hang out with friends. After Elijah heard gunshots, he discovered his brother on the ground.

"Unreal, something out of a nightmare," Elijah said the in the 2023 interview.

Family members say Pullum was with others who got into a fight, and when he walked away, he was shot in the back. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Curry says her soft-spoken grandson was following in his brother's footsteps by enlisting in the Navy.

"We were really happy for him, following his big brother," Curry said.

In February 2024, San Diego police arrested 26-year-old Anthony Jones at a home in Murrieta in connection with the shooting. At the time, police said Jones and Pullum knew each other.

"When I heard the next couple of days, they just let him go, it was like, what happened? We didn't hear anything more than that … Just took something and pulled my heart out," Curry said.

Detectives say that after consulting with the District Attorney's Office, no charges were filed, pending further investigation.

Two years later, Curry is making an appeal for the tip that will break the case.

"Over 200 people there, and we are sure somebody knows something. We wish they would come forward, so my grandson can get some justice. That’s all that we want," Curry said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

