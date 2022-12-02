Family pleading for answers & reward offered for tips in murder of young boy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – 371 days. That’s how long it’s been since 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was tragically shot and killed in his relative’s backyard by stray bullet last thanksgiving.

“It has tragically not separated the family but, hurt us so much that we don’t see Thanksgiving like we once did,” Maria Gaspar Casillas, Angel’s aunt, said.

His aunt Maria Gaspar Casillas said the holiday is forever changed in their family.

“This year we didn’t want to do a gathering at the house because we wanted remember Angel and honor him,” Gaspar Casillas said.

Gaspar Casillas told ABC 10News they honored their loved by doing what he loved, experiencing new places.

“I went to my best friends for Thanksgiving and then we met up with his parents and siblings in San Francisco on Saturday. And on their way back they went to visit Yosemite,” Gaspar Casillas said. “Just them and the kids and kind of had their own time with their family and Angel was with them.”

As Angel’s family lives with this loss every day, they’re still looking for answers and is hoping a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers brings someone or something forward.

“We want someone to come forward and speak up. You know, take responsibility for their actions and help us move forward,” Gaspar Casillas said.

Even if they get those answers, Gaspar Casillas said it still won’t bring angel back.

“But it’s going help us heal part of us that’s missing. Maybe close a chapter that, you know, it sucks. While other people are with their family celebrating, we’re still mourning Angel,” Gaspar Casillas said.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, you’re to call San Diego Police Department’s homicide unit or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line.