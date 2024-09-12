Family of slain Navy sailor makes appeal for tips after East Village shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones of a slain 18-year-old Navy sailor are making a public appeal for information.

“He was just like bright, the bright character in the room, “ said Atoria Elem.

Family members say the death of 18-year-old Albert Soto, who joined the Navy right out of high school, remains unreal.

“It just makes you feel angry, then you’re upset. Then you’re sad,” said Elem, Soto’s cousin.

Two Saturdays ago, just before 1 a.m., police responded to multiple gunshots at Ninth Avenue and F Street in the East Village.

“I heard two gunshots, followed by three more gunshots,” said Magdalena Tobin, who lives near the shooting scene.

Soto was discovered on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

“You just feel empty. Something is missing,” said Elem.

Elem calls Soto a joyful person.

“Funny, goofy, happy,” said Elem.

Elem says Soto loved being in the Navy. Soto, an Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice, was assigned to the USS Pinckney at Naval Base San Diego.

“He had the option to basically go to college, join training school. However, he was very adamant about joining the Navy to serve his country,” said Elem.

His young life, and a career, were cut short by a bullet.

"You always question, ‘Why, why, why did they decide to pull out a gun and shoot my cousin to death?’” said Elem.

According to detectives, Soto had been involved with some sort of altercation at a nightclub with a group of men earlier in the evening. It's unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Police say four men in dark clothing were seen running from the shooting scene.

Elem doesn't know much about what happened that night, but says Soto wasn't the type to start fights.

"I don't think it has anything to do with him,” said Elem.

She's now making an appeal for tips, and justice.

“Somebody's going to get what they deserve for taking somebody else's life, especially an innocent life. He did not deserve this at all,” said Elem.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family of Soto, who was from New York.

