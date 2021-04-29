Family of slain mother makes plea for tips in Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - The family of a mother who died after being shot outside a Spring Valley liquor store, is making a plea for answers.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, outside Bancroft Market and Liquor, deputies say 40-year-old Karmen Anderson Hicks was sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked car. In the driver’s seat was her husband. Their 4-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

Hicks’ mother, Monika Anderson, says according to Hick’s husband, he was about to drive off after picking up some blueberry wine and gum, when gunshots rang out.

"He said when he heard shots, he grabbed her to pull her down,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Hicks was shot several times, including in the leg and hip.

Deputies say two men, one with a handgun and another with a rifle, were seen approaching the car.

A Good Samaritan rushed Hicks to a hospital. One of the bullets caused damage to her colon.

On Monday morning, as Hicks was being prepped for an emergency surgery, family members says she passed away from cardiac arrest.

“I wasn't able to breathe. I wasn’t able to speak,” said Monika Anderson.

“I was shocked. I’m still shocked. Can’t hardly call her name,” said her father Ken Anderson. “She was beautiful, in and out. She was independent and brilliant.”

“She was witty, observant, resilient … and has so many reasons to live. I long for my daughter,” said Monika Anderson.

Her parents says their daughter worked as an analyst at a local bank, was an aspiring writer and a devoted mom to a 4-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, who plays football.

"She attended ever practice, every game, in-town and out-of-town,” said Monika Anderson.

Hicks' family say they don't know of anyone who would want to hurt her. Deputies haven't released a motive for the shooting.

“We know someone knows what really happened … and knows something,” said Ken Anderson.

“Whether it’s anonymous … help bring some justice to the situation,” said Monika Anderson.

One of the suspects was described as wearing dark clothing and the other was wearing a hat and possibly a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 858-285-6330 or Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign been set up to help with funeral expenses.

