Family of slain Lincoln Park mother makes appeal for tips

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones of a slain Lincoln Park mother killed are speaking out, as two of the accused made their first court appearances.

“I love her so much. I wish she was here,” said a tearful Sengly Khonn, brother of Sengny Chea.

“My heart is broken forever,” said her father, Howard Khonn,

More than four days later, a brother and a father remain mired in grief, after the death of Sengny Chea, 31, a mother of a 12-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl, and a 2-month-old girl.

“She was the world to me, and it’s never going to be the same,” said Sengly.

Police say just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chea and her son were in the carport area of their Lincoln Park apartment complex, when they came upon her longtime boyfriend, involved in a fight with at least two other men. Investigators have revealed few other details, but Chea was shot several times and died at the scene.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. Police say his father, Chea’s boyfriend, suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested two men. The alleged shooter, Alex Galvan, 22, was shot in the wrist, and arrested for murder and possessing an unregistered gun.

While Chea’s brother doesn't know what happened, he's sure of one thing.

“She would do anything in the world to make sure her kids, her family, are safe. Obviously, you can see that,” said Sengly.

Family members call Chea generous and a loving mom.

"So happy with having the kids. So happy!” said Howard.

Her son is now out of the hospital. Loved ones are heartbroken over what he had to endure.

“I don't know how I would feel to see the death of my mother in front of my eyes … He’s going to be scarred for the rest of his life,” said Sengly.

Police are still searching for at least one other man, seen running from the scene. Her family is appealing to the public for help.

“Justice needs to be brought upon this, and she doesn't deserve this,” said Sengly.

On Wednesday, Alex Galvan, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder. Abraham Galvan, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges, including assault and a probation violation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and for the care of her children.

