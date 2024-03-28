Family of slain dentist starting non-profit 'Hearts Over Hate' in his honor

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — This week marks one month since 28-year-old Dr. Benjamin Harouni was shot and killed by an alleged disgruntled former patient in El Cajon.

“There’s obviously ups and downs in between…every day it comes in waves," said Jake Harouni, Ben's brother. “It’s been super hard for us to handle things emotionally, and so I think when we all do this together...it helps us out in our grieving process.”

Jake, along with family and friends, is turning their pain into a passion project to help others in Ben's honor. They're in the process of starting a non-profit called "Hearts Over Hate."

“Ultimately we want to help other families and communities that endure similar tragedies," said Ethan Brown, a childhood friend of Ben's.

They say the goal is to offer support and resources to other families affected by violent crimes, particularly those in underserved communities, which was always a passion of Ben's.

“He always advocated love and peace. And in his memory, I want that message to be sent out," Ben's father, Jack Harouni, told 10News earlier this month.

You can donate to "Hearts Over Heart" via a GoFundMe Jake Harouni has started online. He says an anonymous donor has generously offered to match all donations up to $26,000.

You can also follow the non-profit's growth on Instagram (@heartsoverhate).

