Family of murdered Rancho San Diego teen makes appeal

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - Grieving loved ones are pleading for tips, a week after two teens were shot and killed outside a Halloween house party in El Cajon.

A grieving mother close by, loved ones gathered Friday morning near the yard along Mahogany Drive, where 16-year-old DayShan Thomas was gunned down last Saturday night.

“No one’s family deserves to suffer for years to say, who did this? We need answers,” said Jennifer Way, DayShan’s aunt.

Way says on Saturday night, family members dropped DayShan off for a Halloween house party, after he was invited by his friend, 18-year-old Ismael Cruz. Police the party was being held at a short-term rental.

“He arrived. He called his friend or texted, and said, ‘Hey I’m here. Meet me outside,’” said Way.

Way says moments later, as his friend came outside, there was a hail of gunfire. As more than a hundred teens spilled out, Way says DayShan was found in the yard, shot in the chest, while Cruz was discovered in the street. Both would die of their injuries.

“It's dark, emptiness, you feel a lot of emptiness. You feel very broken,” said Way.

Police believe this a gang-related shooting, but say not everyone involved is linked to a gang.

“He was a good kid. Fun, outgoing, sweet, loving,” said Carrillo.

Family members say the teen loved video games and BMX racing, and loved most, his ailing mom. He became homeschooled two years ago to help care for her, after she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Help with dishes, help fold her blankets up after she was sleeping. Rub her feet … That’s the kind of heart he had. He was a real nurturer,” said Carrillo.

As family members honor DayShan, they are appealing for tips in hope of tracking down the person who took him away.

“We need justice. We don’t want it. We need it. He deserves it,” said Carrillo.

“Whoever did this, must be held accountable,” said Way.

Police say the shooter got into a car and sped off. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.