Family of flood victims frustrated over confusion with hotel voucher situation

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – On Friday afternoon, Juan Meza and his family had to pack two SUVs up with whatever the 10 family members had in the three hotel rooms they were staying at the Ramada Hotel in National City.

ABC 10News has previously told you about the trials and tribulation the family’s gone through after the January 22nd floods.

He tells me his sister got a call from the hotel Friday at around 12:30 saying they had check out of their hotel voucher stay at the Ramada.

“She has a reservation until the 11th. So they said that if we didn’t come before 1, they were going to take all of our stuff out,” Meza said.

Meza told ABC 10News there was a lot of confusion at the time given what led up to them having to leave the voucher hotel.

He says about three weeks ago, Equis - the organization Meza said they’re working with for the voucher - spoke to his sister and extended their voucher reservation until March 11th.

“Just yesterday, my mom spoke to - I don’t know if it was Equis or another organization - they said they had given her an extension until the 25th. So at first we though it was the 11th, then we thought it was the 25th, now we come to find out it was the 8th,” Meza said.

After trying to figure out what to happened to their check out date for the voucher, Meza said they tried to figure out where things with whom.

“And at the end, they said you guys got to go,” Meza said.

ABC 10News reached out the Ramada in National City to get to the bottom of why Meza and his family had to leave the hotel rooms through the voucher.

The Ramada told us the situation is a result of double booking.

Originally, check in for the Meza family was on February 16th with check out being March 8th.

The hotel said another reservation was made for the family for a check out on the 11th but under a different name.

The Ramada told ABC 10News they didn’t show up for check in, were considered a no show and the hotel is now sold out.

“We did everything that we were supposed to do. We asked if we had to recheck in they said no,” Meza said.

It said Equis was working with the family.

“Hopefully we can get a room soon. That way, we don’t have to deal with stuff like this. But, just finding out at a, you know, last minute is really frustrating,” Meza said.

ABC 10News contacted the County of San Diego about the Meza’s situation too.

The County said the family’s been relocated to hotel in downtown San Diego.

It added the Meza family will have the option to go back to the ramada next week if they want where there will be available room.

If not, they’re able to stay at the downtown San Diego hotel through the vouchers which are good until at least March 25th.

As they get ready to tell into another place to stay, Meza has a message after this miscommunication.

“Communicate with us, you communicate with them, get everything straightened out get paperwork, whatever you need to get. Just to make sure that you’re safe, for you’re going to have somewhere to stay for the night,” Meza said.