Family of East County hit-and-run victim makes plea for answers

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving family is searching for answers after a 74-year-old Spring Valley man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

“He was kind, caring, compassionate, and helpful,” said John Scharnhorst, Aaron Brown’s stepson.

Brown, known as the man always willing to lend a helping hand, was struck by a hit and run driver last Wednesday morning. He was taken off life support on Friday.

“It's been hard. Hard on my mother. Hard on all of us,” said a tearful Scharnhorst.

That morning, just before 6 a.m., Brown was walking to a bus stop to go to work at a Kenworth truck dealership.

The CHP says he was crossing the onramp from Bancroft Drive to the westbound 94, when he was struck by a vehicle, which then took off.

“The information that I received is the car that hit him would have notable damage and probably would have blood on it,” said Scharnhorst.

As the investigation continues, a family mourns the grandfather of seven.

Scharnhorst says after his stepfather retired as a manager of a school bus fleet, he went right back to work. At the dealership, he picked up client trucks. A certified diesel mechanic, he proved invaluable.

“Most of the time, by the time he got it back to the dealership, he would tell the service technicians what was wrong with it,” said Scharnhorst.

Scharnhorst says his stepfather's passion was cars, but he also loved to walk.

“He had a brand new Tesla sitting in the driveway, and he walked every day to work … He did it for health reasons … for exercise, fresh air, community,” said Scharnhorst.

His final walk would end tragically. His family is now making a plea for answers.

“We need anyone who knows anything to come forward and help us solve this mystery, so justice can be served,” said Scharnhorst.

Investigators have no description of a suspect vehicle. If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call the CHP El Cajon at 619-401-2000.

