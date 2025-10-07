Family of Coronado student who died by suicide sues school district

CORONADO, Calif. (CNS) - The family of a seventh grader at Coronado Middle School who committed suicide earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the Coronado Unified School District, alleging district officials failed to take action or support the teen while he faced rampant bullying from other students.

Gabriel Palacios, 13, died a few months after he inadvertently shared a video over social media that included nude images of himself, according to the lawsuit filed last week in San Diego Superior Court.

Though he quickly deleted the video -- which attorneys say he recorded because he was "curious about a medical issue he was experiencing" -- one student had saved it and threatened to spread it, the complaint states.

Gabriel's family says he already faced bullying because he was neurodivergent, but it ramped up following the video incident.

"Everyone at school seemed to know about the Snapchat incident and wanted to discuss it, mock Gabriel about it, and use it as ammunition for harassment," according to the complaint.

The complaint states the school's vice principal questioned students who allegedly possessed and distributed the video, but after the students denied any involvement, no further action was taken.

"No meaningful steps were taken by CUSD to stop the harassment, confiscate electronic devices, conduct thorough interviews, or otherwise address the serious matter of child pornography distribution among students," the complaint states.

The family alleges that not only did the bullying against Gabriel increase, but that school administrators disciplined him for an allegedly unfounded claim of bringing a weapon to school, which only deepened his emotional struggles.

The lawsuit also says the school was aware that Gabriel's emotional state was declining, yet little to nothing was done. During the time period shortly before his death, Gabriel's parents made multiple complaints to school officials about the bullying and he was eating lunch in the counselor's office on a daily basis to escape the harassment, according to the suit.

Gabriel died in April.

"Gabriel's death was entirely preventable," said attorney John Gomez, who is representing the Palacios family. "He was a neurodivergent child who needed care, protection, and understanding -- and instead, he was left to face cruelty and humiliation alone. The Coronado Unified School District had countless opportunities to intervene and chose not to. That failure cost Gabriel his life."

After the family announced last month that it was filing a claim against the district, Coronado Unified officials said they were aware of the pending litigation, but could not publicly comment on it.

"We trusted that Gabriel's school would take care of him and ensure his safety," said Orsolya Palacios, Gabriel's mother. "He was different, and sometimes that made him a target -- but he was kind, bright, and full of love. When the bullying worsened after the video spread, we asked for help, and the school did nothing. Our son deserved better."

