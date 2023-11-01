Family of 1990 San Diego murder victim reacts before suspect's court appearance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The family members of Margaret Orozco Jackson, 47, are still coming to grips with major developments in her murder case from 33 years ago.

On July 11, 1990, Jackson was found dead on a hillside off of Scripps Ranch Boulevard with a rope around her neck.

"She was a beautiful woman, and for her to have to die the way she did... It's devastating. It's terrible," said Andrea Carrasco, the victim's niece.

Now, a man has been charged with killing Jackson.

Randall Oyler, 62, was already in custody in the San Diego Central County Jail for a probation violation when he was arrested for the murder.

Oyler was supposed to appear in front of a judge on Tuesday. However, he experienced a medical emergency and the hearing was postponed until Wednesday afternoon.

"I can't understand how somebody could do that. How they could do that to a person and live with it for so long," said Carrasco.

In 2022, the San Diego Police Department reopened the case.

In tandem with the San Diego District Attorney's Office, investigators followed leads, processed and examined physical evidence from the original crime scene and interviewed potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.