Arrest made in connection to 1990 Scripps Ranch murder cold case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After 33 years, an arrest has been made in connection to a 1990 San Diego murder.

On July 11, 1990, 47-year-old Margaret Orozco Jackson was found dead lying on a hillside with a rope around her neck on the 10300 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At the time, the San Diego Metropolitan Homicide Task Force was on the case. The task force included a group of regional investigators who were assigned to investigate more than 40 homicides involving women who were sex workers. They believed a suspect, or even a serial killer, was targeting women in that industry.

Despite the initial homicide investigation in the '90s, the case went cold until it was reopened in 2022.

After a new investigative review and with the help of modern-day forensic technology, SDPD says investigators developed new information and probable cause that identified San Diegan Randall Oyler as the suspect in the murder of Jackson.

"Their investigation included an exhaustive process of following leads, processing and examining physical evidence collected from the original crime scene and interviewing potential witnesses," the press release says.

Oyler, a 62-year-old white man, was arrested on October 26, 2023, for the murder of Jackson. He was already in custody at the San Diego Central County Jail for a warrant for Probation Violation at the time of his arrest.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

SDPD worked with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office on this case.