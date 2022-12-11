Family not giving up hope on leads after 12-year-old killed by stray bullet

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego family is still looking for justice more than a year after their 12-year-old loved one was shot and killed by a stray bullet during a family gathering on Thanksgiving in 2021.

There is now a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"Just giving you one of our fliers — thank you,” said Maria Gaspar Casillas as she placed a flyer on a neighbor's door.

She and a representative from San Diegans Against Gun Violence canvassed her neighborhood in hopes that someone knows something about the stray bullet that killed Angel Gaspar Gallegos last Thanksgiving.

“We’re passing out fliers now since there’s a reward — Crime Stoppers put out fliers," she explained.

She recalled the moments that changed her family’s life forever.

"Most of the family was inside playing Loteria. My sister-in-law was in the back with the kids because her youngest was 5 at the time and Angel's brother was 5 at the time. Angel's brother runs inside and is like letting us know — Angel is bleeding and has a hole," said Gaspar Casillas. "The bullet went right through here.”

That bullet flew through while Angel was sitting with his cousins on Thanksgiving night 2021, and it was all caught on a security camera, she explained.

"It angers me a little bit. I’m not a very angry person, but just the fact that this person got to celebrate this past Thanksgiving with their loved ones," she said.

Gaspar Casillas wants the shooter to turn themself in.

"Maybe it’ll give us some peace — maybe it won’t. But you know, it's been a horrible year. Plus that we’ve been looking for the person that did this," she said.

If you have any information about what happened to Angel, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You can also call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit with information about this case.

.