Family mourns retired teacher, backpacker found dead on trail near Lake Hodges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning a beloved, retired teacher and expert backpacker, found dead on a trail near Lake Hodges last week.

“I feel gutted, shattered, but I’m also really grateful for the life that he lived,” said Vickie Horton.

Five days later, Horton says it still doesn't feel real.

“I was in just in shock. I think I’m still in shock,” said Horton.

Last Wednesday morning, her 81-year-old father, Eddie Lindros, as he did 4 or 5 times a week, left his home at a Rancho Bernardo retirement community and went for an hour-long hike in the Lake Hodges Recreation Area.

Hours later, when he didn't return, his wife called 911. Search crews would find the body of Lindros near a trail.

Because of where he was found, it's believed he was about 30 minutes into the hour-long hike. The family says according to the Medical Examiner's Office, he suffered injuries, which could point to a fall.

While temperatures were hot that day, Horton doesn't believe the heat was the main factor.

“In my opinion, a tragic event. He suffered an event. He also suffered an injury,” said Horton.

Horton calls her father, who taught math at elementary and middle schools in Poway Unified for more than three decades, a devoted teacher and a fun grandfather of 10.

“He was a great listener … joyful, completely adventurous, very can-do attitude,” said Horton.

His love affair with hiking spanned almost all his life. He co-founded Poway Backpackers, guiding students on backpacking trips for more than three decades.

“He loved sharing the gift of the backcountry with kids,” said Horton. “He challenged the kids. They would get a sense of accomplishment, and he loved that feeling for the kids.”

With his passing and according to Lindros' wishes, there will be no funeral.

“My dad's wishes were in lieu of attending a service, perhaps those who loved him would remember him the next time they’re walking under a clear blue sky, along a trail of any kind, or looking up at the stars,” said Horton. “That was his gift, connecting people to nature. That’s where he wants to be remembered."

The police investigation into Lindros' death remains ongoing.

The family is raising money to set up a scholarship fund in Lindros’ name.