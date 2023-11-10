Family mourns grandfather, Downtown resident killed in apparent murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A grandfather and downtown resident is being remembered nearly two weeks after a deadly stabbing ended in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two Saturdays ago, on the day he turned 64, Jim Miller went out for dinner with his wife Ingrid, along with a friend, Robert Morris. Miller's son A.J. says the couple had taken in Morris for a few weeks at their condo in The Grande complex on Pacific Highway.

“My dad was giving him a break. He didn’t have a house. He didn’t have a job,” said A.J.

A.J. says during the night out, Morris made some lewd remarks, which upset his father.

“This guy was obsessed with my mom, and jealous of my dad,” said A.J.

After the three returned home, A.J. says the couple argued about the night's events, before Miller went down to the garage, where Morris was in his car.

“I believe he went down there to tell suspect to move out. The suspect then attacked him, jumped out his car, and stabbed him in the head and chest,” said A.J.

Miller would die at the scene. A security guard who had tried to intervene was stabbed but will survive. Police say Morris, 58, drove off, and was found dead the next day in his car. Police believe it was a suicide.

As for Miller's family, the grief remains overwhelming.

“There is a sense of emptiness inside that’s unfulfilled. It comes in waves. It hurts a lot,” said an emotional A.J.

A.J. calls his dad, a father of 2 and grandfather of 6, charismatic, funny, and a talented musician who has coached just about every sport, including Pop Warner football and Little League baseball.

“He’s my best friend, made me the man I am today,” said A.J.

A.J. says he feels cheated by the suicide, as the suspect will never face a courtroom.

As a son mourns, he has this message for others.

“Spend the time with your people, love them. I would do anything to get one more moment with the greatest dad on the planet,” said A.J.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.