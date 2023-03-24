Family mourns father of 8 killed in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - A grieving sister is searching for answers after her younger brother was gunned down in a car on a street in Lemon Grove.

A week later, a sister can barely contain her anguish.

“They stole him from me,” said a tearful Eugina Brown.

A memorial marks the spot where on Saturday evening, Brown's little brother, Greg Moore, was discovered unconscious in his car, and shot several times, at San Miguel Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue.

Moore was rushed to a hospital where he died.

“We don't know anything, short of, he went to a party, and it ended with him losing his life,” said Brown.

Brown calls her 39-year-old brother, father to 8 children, including a 6-month-old, a loving dad and husband. She says he made a living day trading stocks.

“His smile lit up the whole room. He was a beautiful soul,” said Brown.

Brown say she and her brother were close.

“Whoever they are, they took half of me when they murdered him,” said Brown.

The way Moore's life ended is hard for Brown to grasp. She doesn't know of anyone who would want to hurt her brother.

“It was heartless. It was senseless. It was cowardice at an all-time high … people so quick to take a life that was needed and meant so much,” said Brown.

Brown is now making appeal to the public for tips.

“As family, we are just asking people to do the right thing. We want to know why they took him from us … It's justice for my brother,” said Brown.

Investigators have yet to release any suspect description.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sheriff Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.