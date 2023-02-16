Family mourns Escondido father of 4 killed in tree trimming accident

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning a North County father of 4, killed in a tree trimming accident Monday.

“We can't believe it. You can't describe it in words,” said Rosario Martinez.

Two days later, an Escondido family is reeling.

“Our whole family is heartbroken. It was so unexpected,” said Martinez.

Martinez says her brother-in-law, 39-year-old Bardo Bautista, was on his second tree trimming job of the day on Monday morning along Bonita Verde Drive in Bonita when the accident happened.

Martinez says a friend had hired Bautista, with more than 13 years of experience, as part of a four-person team.

Chula Vista Fire officials say he was about halfway up a 100-foot-tall palm tree when dead palm fronds fell on him, trapping him. Fire crews climbed up to him, found him unconscious, and lowered him to the ground, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

“Firefighters called it a tragic accident,” said Martinez.

Martinez calls Bautista a devoted husband and father of four, with kids ranging from two to 14-years-old.

“He was hard-working, modest, humble, and a great family man,” said Martinez.

Martinez says Bautista also loved his work. He competed in tree trimming competitions.

“He was passionate about it. He loved being outside and wanted to start his own company,” said Martinez.

Martinez tells us Bautista was aware of the risks of his job and wasn't shy about explaining safety protocols to others.

“He was so safety conscious. That’s why we don't understand what happened,” said Martinez.

Cal/OSHA is now investigating the accident

“We need to have the answers, so we can explain to his youngest children what happened to their father,” said Martinez.

Despite the accident, his 14-year-old daughter tells ABC 10News she plans to make his dream of a family tree trimming business happen.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

