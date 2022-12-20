Family members flee after fire erupts at Encanto home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A family was forced to flee after a fire erupted at their Encanto home Tuesday morning.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker (BNT) arrived in the 2100 block of Swan Street just after the fire was reported just after 6 a.m. and spotted flames coming from the back of the home.

Family members inside were apparently unaware that the blaze was moving fast until the BNT called out to them.

The BNT urged family members to get out of the home and then helped them exit as firefighters arrived at the scene a short time later.

The family — four adults and a child — and their pets got out safely, but one family member suffered a hand injury and was hospitalized.

Crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to the rest of the house, but San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the blaze destroyed a studio residence located behind the home and caused damage to the main house's eaves.

SDFD officials said the family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials believe the fire may have been accidentally sparked by a candle.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in total damage.