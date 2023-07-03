Family members mourn slain Oceanside mom

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are remembering an Oceanside mother of 4, killed in a shooting which sparked a police chase spanning several counties.

“This is heartbreaking, because my sister was taken from us too soon,” said Renarda Johnson.

A week and a half later, Johnson's grief is unrelenting.

“It hurts constantly like a nagging pain,” said Johnson.

Just before midnight that Thursday, shots rang out in the Oceanside home of her sister, 34-year-old Kimberly Foster.

Police say the gunman was 28-year-old Dorian Larkin, a man she had been dating. Her family believes he was only a friend.

Inside the home was her 4-year-old son, in the living room. Foster's other sons, 14 and 15, were in a bedroom.

“Kicked the screen out and jumped the window. They jumped from the 2nd floor, that's how

the 15-year-old broke his arm,” said Foster. “They came back in and found their mom and tried to wake her up, but she already was deceased.”

In another room was Foster's 17-year-old daughter.

“She said the guy walked past her with the gun, and she said 'What did you do?’ Then he ran,” said Johnson.

Police say the man drove off, leading to a multi-county chase that ended with a shootout, before Larkin took his own life.

“Our family will never be the same, at all,” said Johnson.

Johnson calls her sister, in school to become a dental assistant, a devoted mother of 4.

“She was a free-spirited, unconditional love person who will help anybody,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the family didn't know much about the shooter, but neighbors told family, Foster had grown weary of him coming around.

“She would go to the neighbor’s house and say, ‘If you see this person lurking around, let me know,’” said Johnson.

Johnson hopes sharing her sister's story will help others in similar situations.

“Call somebody for help. It’s going to be okay. You just have to speak out,” said Johnson.

Johnson says Foster’s children, ages 4 to 17, are all with family.

A Gofundme campaign has been set to help with funeral expenses and to help with the children's future, including counseling.

Anyone with information pertaining to the homicide investigation is asked to contact Oceanside Police Detective Vandenberg at (760) 435-4237.

