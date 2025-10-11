Family Matters actor arrested in San Diego on felony warrant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Actor Darius McCrary of the 1990s sitcom "Family Matters" is being held in a downtown San Diego jail pending a court appearance next week after his arrest by U.S. Border Patrol agents on a felony fugitive arrest warrant.

McCrary, 49, was arrested Oct. 5, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday for further proceedings and is being held without bail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office jail website.

The felony warrant for McCrary is from Michigan, and was issued when he did not make a court appearance for failure to pay child support, according to multiple media reports. McCrary was ordered in 2019 to pay $1,366 per month child support when his divorce from actress and former Harlem Globetrotter Tammy Brawner was finalized, according to reports.

McCrary played Eddie Winslow on the hit '90s sitcom "Family Matters," which aired on ABC and CBS from 1989-1998.