Family makes appeal in Memorial Day cold case in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a renewed appeal for tips, nine years after gunshots rang out on Memorial Day, killing two in Valencia Park, including a father of 7.

“This is a Crime Stoppers flyer from nine years ago,” said Kathy Branch, 81, pointing to the her living room wall.

The framed flyer is one of the first things Kathy Branch sees when she wakes up.

“I want people to look at it. Hey, maybe they know the people who did it,” she said.

May 25th, Memorial Day 2015 in Valencia Park.

Branch's 48-year-old son, Joel Branch Jr. was hosting a small group of family and friends, watching an NBA playoff game on his front patio, off Groveland Drive.

Just before 11 p.m., two men in dark clothing walked up and opened fire.

Gerald Morris, the cousin of Branch's wife, was shot first, say family, before Branch was chased into the back yard and gunned down. Branch's teenage son was in the home.

“When he heard the gunshots, he looked through the window and saw his dad laying on the ground,” said Johnnie Lee Branch, Branch’s sister.

Police believe the gunmen shot another man, with no ties to the victims, a block away. He survived.

“Absolutely can't believe it. My heart is broken. It’s still broken,” said Johnnie Lee.

For Johnnie, the pain of that day remains. She did not know anyone who would want to hurt her brother, a father of 7, and a role model in the neighborhood. He owned a hauling business and used it to give back.

“He'd give jobs to people. He help churches, neighbors with hauling and wouldn’t charge them,” said Johnnie Lee.

Back in 2015, the search for his killer stalled quickly with few clues.

Family members say investigators told them a shell casing was left behind, and DNA was collected, possibly from a hat, though it's unclear if it belonged to either of the suspects.

“Just not knowing who did this really hurt. It hurts bad,” said Kathy.

“Gets easier to cope, but nothing is going to change the fact that he was murdered, and we have no closure,” said Johnnie Lee.

Family members are making an appeal for tips, holding out hope for justice.

“I will rest better in my grave … I want peace. I want them to be punished,” said Kathy.

A motive for the murders is still not known.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.