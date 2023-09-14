Family makes appeal in Escondido hit-and-run case

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making an appeal for information, after an Escondido man was struck by a hit-and-run driver, while walking near his home.

Surveillance video shows 57-year-old Pablo De La Paz near his house early Friday evening, soon after he was told his dog Benji had gotten out of the yard.

“The neighbor heard my dad calling dog's name,” said Christian Lorenzano, De La Paz’s son.

In the video he is seen walking along East Washington Avenue, before crossing the street.

Minutes later, there was a frantic knock at the De La Paz home.

“Our neighbor came over to the house, screaming, 'Your husband got hit! Your husband got hit!’” said Lorenzano.

Dried blood stains mark the spot on the sidewalk along East Washington near Trovita Ct, where Lorenzano says his father was discovered.

Lorenzano says his dad's memory is hazy. All he remembers is being struck by something and waking up in the ambulance.

“There is permanent nerve damage along his spine,” said Lorenzano.

De La Paz was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, including a spinal cord injury.

“He said he couldn’t feel his legs, arms, so he was scared of being paralyzed,” said Lorenzano.

Two days later, Lorenzano says stunned doctors, along with loved ones, watched as De La Paz moved his arms and legs.

“They are really surprised at how fast he’s recovering,” said Lorenzano.

While he isn't paralyzed, the road to recovery for De La Paz, a painter, will be a long one.

As he begins to heal, family members are in search of tips to help track down a hit-and-run driver.

“The driver is pretty much a coward, making the choice to leave him to die without help. It’s terrible … Needs to be found for justice for my dad, and just to let people stuff like this is not okay to do,” said Lorenzano.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.