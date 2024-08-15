Family makes appeal after cyclist critically injured in Chula Vista collision

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members are making an appeal for witnesses after a 71-year-old cyclist was struck by car and critically injured in Chula Vista.

“It’s a core component of what brings him joy ... He bikes 20 miles or so a day,” said Adam Hilborn.

Past noon, two Sundays ago, Bob Hilborn—his helmet strapped on—was a half hour into his daily bike ride, riding along Wueste Road in Chula Vista, when police say a car struck him, sending him flying off the bike.

According to Chula Vista Police, Border Patrol officers were the first to arrive on the scene, performing life saving measures until medics arrived.

Police say the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s and a Vista resident, was arrested by Border Patrol for unrelated charges.

Hilborn, who lost a large amount of blood, was rushed to a hospital with devastating injuries. He suffered numerous fractures throughout his body, including his pelvis and legs.

“It’s the worst thing I've ever gone through in my life,” said an emotional Zach Hilborn.

Bob Hilborn's sons, Zach and Adam, sat down with me outside the hospital.

The brother described a rollercoaster of emotions since the crash.

“Doctors have been clear. We’re not out of the woods,” said Zach.

Hilborn remains in critical but stable condition, after he taken off intubation a few days ago.

“He has been able to make some gestures, able to say ‘Yes' and ‘No.’” said Zach. “It’s been difficult. He’s my best friend. Knowing he was by himself when it happened. It’s really hard to see someone you love like that.”

The brothers believe the conditioning of their father, a cyclist for much of his life, helped him survive.

"He wouldn't be here unless he was in the physical condition he was in. He retired, and he has so much to live for, and we want to live with him,” said Adam.

The details of the crash that's left his future uncertain, remain unclear. Police are investigating. I reached out to Border Patrol to find our why officers were in the area, and I’m waiting to hear back.

The Hilborn family is now making an appeal for witnesses to the crash.

‘We want to know what the truth is, what occurred on Wueste Road … justice for our father, and to take actions so this doesn't happen to anything else,” said Adam.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online at https://p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=409#.

Family members say Hilborn faces a long road to recovery. A Gofundme campaign has been started to help with medical and other expenses.