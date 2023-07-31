Family identifies father of 6 killed by wrong-way driver near the border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News is learning more about a father killed by a wrong-way driver near the border last Wednesday.

The man’s family has identified him as 57-year-old Abel Bermudez. ABC 10News spoke with his son, Jorge Benitez, on Sunday.

“Me and him were really close… I always expressed everything to him, and he always knew how to make me feel better,” said Benitez.

Benitez describes his father as an incredible role model, a loving father to six kids, a husband, a son and a brother.

Bermudez and his wife had been together for 34 years. Benitez says his father was the sole provider for her and his youngest daughter. He was also the primary caregiver for his elderly mother.

“Any problem I had, he would always make me feel better. After I was done talking to him, I felt like everything was going to be OK. I just needed to talk to him,” he said.

Benitez says his father was on his way to pick up his daughter in Ensenada when he was hit by the wrong-way driver. The crash happened just before noon on Wednesday on the southbound 805.

According to CHP, the wrong-way driver was a 29-year-old San Diego resident who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

That driver faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The heartbroken family says they struggling financially in the wake of the sudden loss of their father. They are planning a vigil and funeral.

