Family hopes for justice after triple murder suspect arrested decades later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego family is one step closer to justice after the San Diego Police Department arrested a man suspected of murdering their family members nearly 23 years ago.

Sergio Lopez Contreas is accused of shooting 27-year-old Michael Plummer,18-year-old Adah Pearson, and 21-month-old Julio Rangel. Police had reason to believe he fled to Mexico and, in 2007, issued a warrant for his arrest.

Plummer's sister Heidi spoke to ABC 10News Friday afternoon, hours after Contreras made his first court appearance.

Heidi says it was Labor Day in 2000 when her brother and nephew were killed. She says her family thought the arrest would never come because of how much time had passed, but they never lost hope.

Contreras is now 44-years-old. Police caught up with him after he was arrested on unrelated charges in Mexico. He was extradited Wednesday by Mexico.

The Plummer family now hopes he'll spend the rest of his life in jail.

Contreras is due in court again in April. He's facing three charges of first-degree murder and is being held with no bail.