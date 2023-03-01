Family grieves man hit and killed outside disabled car on SR-78 in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving a 63-year-old Oceanside man killed while standing outside his disabled car on the SR-78.

Beto Jurado met an ABC 10News crew along SR-78, East of Emerald Drive, his first trip to the site where his older brother died.

"I feel even chills for trying to remember what happened to my brother," Jurado said. "I’m looking for some peace.”

Just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Rafael Jurado, as he did every Sunday, headed from his Oceanside home to Tijuana to visit family and attend church.

On eastbound SR-78 near Emerald Drive, the CHP says his chevy HHR became disabled.

One witness says Rafael's car was in the center median, and he may have been changing a tire when a car being driven by a 22-year-old woman struck and killed him.

The driver, Isabella Herrera, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

“This situation broke our family’s heart," Jurado said. "We’re going to be sad because we don’t have my brother anymore."

Loved ones call Rafael, the middle child of seven siblings, a religious and generous man who knew his way around a car.

He worked at a salvage yard, stripping electronics from vehicles. He was known for helping anyone in need, including anything vehicle-related.

“He would help me change a tire, or make the car, fix it,” Jurado said.

He says one thing his brother wouldn't do is call for roadside assistance, as he didn't own a cellphone.

As Jurado tries to make sense of what happened, he says he's forgiven the driver but believes she should be held accountable.

“I pray for her and her family,” he said.

When it comes to drunk driving, he has this message.

“Our whole life changes put everyone in a bad situation," Jurado said. "Please don't (drink and) drive.”

Anyone with information on this fatal collision is urged to call the CHP Oceanside area office at 760-643-3400.

A CHP spokesperson from the Oceanside area Office released the following recommendations:

“Don’t panic, and if possible, drive off the highway using the next available off-ramp. Both the center median and right shoulder of a freeway, no matter how wide, is not a safe place for repair work.

If you cannot exit a freeway, pull over to the right shoulder where you are at less risk of being struck by traffic.

If in a lane of traffic, make certain your vehicle is visible to other drivers by turning on your hazard lights or emergency flashers.

If you are disabled in the center median of a multi-lane freeway, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt fastened and call 9-1-1 for assistance.

If you do exit your vehicle, do so on the opposite side of oncoming traffic and wait as far away from traffic as possible. If possible, stand on a sidewalk, behind a guardrail, or up an embankment for further protection.

Use your cell phone or a call box to arrange for roadside assistance. If you are concerned for your safety or your vehicle poses a traffic hazard, dial 9-1-1.”

