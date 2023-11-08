Family, friends of San Diego woman react to verdict in deadly boat fire case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family and friends are sharing their mixed feelings after a former dive boat captain was convicted in connection with a deadly fire in 2019 off the Santa Barbara coast.

“This brings back memories of Nicole, how full of life she was,” said Bryn Butolph.

San Diegan Nicole Quitasol and 4 family members were on board the dive boat Conception in 2019, when an overnight fire swept through the ship, killing 34 people on board.

The captain, Jerry Boylan, was found guilty of the charge he faced, one federal felony count of misconduct, or neglect of a ship officer. The charge is a pre-Civil War statute known as ‘seaman’s manslaughter' that was intended to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters.

Butolph, Quitasol’s friend, worked with her at Nikki Rottens on Coronado.

“100 percent the jury did their job. It was very quick, decisive,” said Butolph.

While he's grateful for a guilty verdict, he says the punishment Boylan is facing for that charge - a maximum 10-year sentence - is not justice.

“10 years for 34 lives? I was disgusted, angry,” said Butolph.

Butolph says he shared his disbelief with Quitasol's mother, Susana, a constant during the trial.

“She, her husband and family, along with all the other families, were there every day, waiting for justice,” said Butolph. “She agreed that the 10-year max is insane, but she says the verdict is progress.”

Quitasol's mother remains determined to help bring about change, and the verdict is the first step. Civil lawsuits are pending.

Federal investigators say the tragedy could have been prevented if an overnight watchman was patrolling, per Coast Guard regulations.

“This incident will be the change, and she’ll drive that … This is something that should never happen again,” said Butolph.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February.

Butolph says Quitasol's family plans to be at the sentencing.