Family, friends mourn Vista teen killed in motorcycle crash

ABC 10News
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 19:25:25-04

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Family and friends are mourning a teen killed in a motorcycle crash in Vista on Thursday.

At a light pole near a shopping center in Vista, there is a growing memorial for a young life cut short, one day before his 20th birthday.

“He loved motorcycles … He went on rides with friends,” said Chris Hendrickson.

Thursday was a day Christopher Hendrickson had been looking forward to, when his motorcycle permit would become a license.

His father, Chris, says after leaving the DMV with a new license, his son was riding his motorcycle on Hacienda Drive around 1 p.m. when the crash happened.

Deputies have released few details, but say a Subaru hatchback collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

Christopher, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to a hospital, where he pronounced dead.

“Parents are supported to go before their kid,” said a tearful Hendrickson.

For a grieving father, the pain is overwhelming.

“Go from numb to being sad to being angry. I don't wish this on my worst enemy,” said Hendrickson.

Chris says his son, who worked a Chick-fil-A, graduated from Guajome Park Academy in Vista and was taking business classes at MiraCosta College. He calls his son, outgoing, athletic and caring.

“He was hardworking, charismatic, a great son. Everybody loved him. Everybody loved him,” said Hendrickson.

Chris says his son loved motorcycles and was a safe rider. He has this plea for other drivers.

“People on the cars need to look out for the people on the bikes,” said Hendrickson.

A day after a motorcycle ride that ended in tragedy, loved ones are remembering a young life lost.

“The world has lost a huge thing. I'm confident he would have made a difference,” said Hendrickson.

Deputies say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

