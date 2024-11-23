Family, friends honors teen killed in National City shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of Elijah Smith’s family and closest friends gathered Friday night for a balloon and lantern release to honor the 12-year-old boy a week after he was tragically shot and killed at a party in National City.

In his honor, the group released lanterns and blue balloons at a skate park across the street from Lemon Grove Academy Middle. The balloons were blue, Elijah’s favorite color.

Hours before the vigil, his mom and sister spoke with ABC 10News.

"I feel like it’s not real, still. I feel like he’s just going to walk in the house," said Oakley Smith, Elijah's sister.

His heartbroken mother is still processing the loss of her little boy.

"I miss him, I'm so hurt, I miss his feel, I miss hands, I miss his face," said Sofia Alvarez Smith, Elijah's mother.

Before the balloon release with family and friends, Eli’s school, Lemon Grove Academy Middle, did a release of their own.

"They have special notes that they wanted to share with the family and kind of say a final goodbye as the skatepark is an important area, and the students come over here to connect," said the school principal.

The school’s principal describes a devastating week on campus, during which students and staff received support from the school’s crisis center.

While his family grieves alongside his friends, they are frustrated that no one has been arrested for his murder.

His mother and sister are pleading for someone to come forward with information about the shooter or shooters.