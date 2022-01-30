Family, friends gather to remember Max Lenail one year later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones gathered and held a memorial Saturday to honor Max Lenail who died on Jan. 29, 2021.
The 21-year-old Brown University student was finishing a 10-mile run at Mission Trails Regional Park when he drowned attempting to cross the San Diego River. A freak storm had made the river treacherous even for Max, who had been an avid hiker, expert climber and an all-around elite athlete.
Max's parents, Laurie Yoler and Ben Lenail have been tirelessly working to develop a bridge at the crossing where Max died.
The Max Lenail Memorial Bridge will be finished in 2024. Donations can be made at bridgeformax.com.
