Family describes plane's emergency landing on I-5

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- A grandmother and her granddaughter are home from the hospital Tuesday after their car was clipped by a plane making an emergency landing on the 5 freeway.

The emergency landing, just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, backed up traffic for miles until the plane was towed away several hours later.

Victoria Roberts told ABC 10News she had just jumped onto the freeway after leaving her granddaughter's horse riding lesson when suddenly she felt a big crash. Roberts says she initially thought she had been hit by a semi truck.

"I turned around and I looked across and I see an airplane without a right-wing and I’m looking at the car and going, it’s in my backseat," says Roberts.

Roberts and 7-year-old Evie were able to make it out of the car safely, but were both drenched in jet fuel.

The pair was taken to the hospital for evaluation but were released hours later. Both are doing okay, although Roberts says she was feeling a bit sore from the impact.

Evie told ABC 10News she remembers her grandmother told her to close her eyes, and her mouth and to get out of the car as fast as she could. She had to be stripped of her clothes by emergency crews because of the amount of fuel soaked into them.

According to officials, the pilot and his passenger took off from Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa and were flying over La Jolla, when the plane started having mechanical trouble. The pilot tried to land in a nearby field but was unable to make a landing. Both the pilot and passenger were not injured.

The FAA is investigating the crash.