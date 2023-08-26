Family: cyberbullying led to suicide of 14-year-old University City boy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are in search of answers after the suicide of a 14-year-old University City boy, hours after a social media post targeted him.

“Just feels empty,” said a tearful Aleah Rios.

Ten days later, Rios’ grief remains overwhelming.

“I feel like a part of my heart is missing,” said Rios.

In the days leading up to that Tuesday, her little brother, 14-year-old Salvador, was looking forward to beginning 8th grade at Standley Middle School.

“Every day, telling his friends, ‘How are you not excited? I'm so excited for school to start,’” said Rios.

Rios says on the evening of August 15, Salvador was discovered at a family members' home dead, after taking his own life.

“The world has lost such a strong, confident, loving boy who could have done amazing things and changed many things,” said Rios.

Salvador had also endured many things.

Rios says after coming out, Salvador was bullied in 6th grade at Marston Middle School.

In fall of 2021, family members say Salvador, while heading home from school, was accosted by several older students, who yelled homophobic slurs, with one holding him down while another punched him. Rios says they later learned the same students had been bullying him since the beginning of the school year.

Soon after, Salvador transferred to Standley Middle School.

There, Rios says her brother was thriving. He joined debate, aspiring to attend Harvard Law School. He was also interested in acting, modeling and fashion.

“He lived every day to the fullest. He was supported by his group of friends and family,” said Rios.

She says on that fateful Tuesday, an anonymous post on Instagam surfaced around 4 p.m., tagging his friends and family.

“Someone posted a picture of him, making very homophobic remarks about him, disclosing

personal information that he had disclosed only to a few individuals,” said Rios.

Hours later, Salvador was dead.

“One post not only destroyed my brother life, but my life, my family's life,” said Rios, choking back tears. “Please consider what you’re posting. You don’t know the impact it could have.”

Police have launched an investigation.

“I would like to see accountability, because my brother deserves justice,” said Rios.

Family members say the incident near Marston Middle School was reported to the school.

A San Diego Unified official says they can't comment on specific student discipline matters, but points out the district has numerous anti-bullying policies.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

San Diego Pride issued the following statement:

"Access to just one supportive adult or LGBTQ program can save a life. Now, more than ever, it's crucial for individuals, families, schools, institutions of faith, the media, and the broader community to promote an environment of acceptance, understanding, and support for LGBTQ youth. We are lucky to live in a region with a wealth of resources for LGBTQ youth. It's up to each of us to learn about these resources and help connect our youth to these supportive environments. Together, we can foster a society where everyone feels valued, safe, and understood.”