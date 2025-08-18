Families seek affordable child care options amid rising costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For many families, the struggle to find affordable child-care solutions is becoming increasingly challenging.

According to the California Department of Education, the average cost of child care for infants and toddlers is approximately $700 a month, totaling around $8,400 a year. In light of these high costs, many parents are reevaluating their work-life balance and searching for alternatives.

Michelly Mendoza, a parent of two young children, expressed the difficulty faced by families without nearby support.

"It’s hard to have the kids," she said, highlighting the challenges of juggling full-time employment with child care responsibilities. "We need to find a way where I was trying to work full time. It didn't work, so I have to quit my job and find other options so we can make it."

For families like the Mendozas, discovering June Care has provided a viable solution. Founded as an online community connecting families in need of childcare with stay-at-home parents looking to earn extra income, June Care has gained popularity for its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Families can access the service for free, but a 10% service charge is applied to each booking, with individual providers setting their own rates. In San Diego, the typical rate ranges from $15 to $20 per hour.

Gretchen Salyer, the founder of June Care, noted that the service has expanded significantly since its inception.

"We've really started to see accelerated demand," she said, referring to the growth of the company beyond California to cities across the country.

Salyer emphasized the importance of flexibility in child-care services, stating that many families are looking for options that cater to their varied schedules.

"They don't want to pay for childcare they're not going to use," she explained.

In addition to offering flexible services, June Care ensures that all providers undergo rigorous background checks.

"Our providers have reviews. They have badges showing if they're CPR certified, first aid certified. We also require professional childcare experience," Salyer added.

For Mendoza, becoming a provider for June Care has not only offered her a way to earn an income while caring for her own children but has also contributed to her family's financial stability.

“They're really doing the math of what is it going to take for me to afford my own childcare in order to get a job outside of the home. And that math is often upside down. They're paying more in childcare than they're making outside the home,” Salyer noted.

Learn more about June Care at https://www.junecare.co.