Families of Israeli hostages speak out at panel in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been 101 days since over 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas in Israel.

The families of four Israeli hostages spoke in La Jolla during a panel discussion Monday night.

One of those panelists included Rotem Cooper of Carmel Valley, whose parents were both kidnapped on October 7th.

Cooper's mother was released 17 days after she was kidnapped, but her husband and Rotem's father, Amiram Cooper, is still being held.

Amiram Cooper is now 85 years old, spending his latest birthday in captivity.

"It's hard to even think about the physical and mental conditions that my dad and the other hostages are in," says Cooper.

The panelists have traveled to different parts of the world since the attacks by Hamas to speak and raise awareness about the people still detained.

Ravid Ohad was another panelist Monday night in La Jolla. His cousin Noa Argamani is also still kidnapped.

"She’s a very beautiful young woman; I think that everybody can see that," said Ohad. Noa was one of the women seen in the videos of the kidnappings.

Hamas is still holding more than 100 hostages.

The panelists say they will advocate for their loved ones until they’re released and want San Diegans and the world not to forget that families are still torn apart.