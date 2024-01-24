Families continue storm cleanup in National City with help from local carpenter's union

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Some families in National City had help with their storm cleanup on Tuesday afternoon, as carpenters from the Carpenter's Union Local 619 volunteered their time and showed up at the Happy Hollow Mobile Home Park to help.

Like many other areas in San Diego County, the park was flooded Monday during the heavy rains, leaving flooding of up to five feet behind.

Arleth Chavez allowed ABC 10News crews into her home. Chavez says her younger sister called her Monday to tell her the water was rising in her home, and her younger sister was trapped inside.

Chavez rushed home and walked through chest-deep water to her home, breaking a window screen to get into the house and get her sister out to safety.

On Tuesday, while the carpenters helped clean up big bulk items outside, the Chavez family tried to save their precious memories, drying family pictures on the floor and important documents on her parent's bed.

The carpenter's union president told ABC 10News that Tuesday's effort was about the community helping each other clean up and eventually rebuild.