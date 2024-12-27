Families celebrate second night of Hanukkah at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of families celebrated the second night of Hanukkah Thursday night at Liberty Station for a public lighting of the second candle on the menorah.

The event was hosted by the Chabads of Downtown San Diego and Pacific Beach.

Before the menorah lighting, families enjoyed music from a DJ, arts and crafts for children, and food for everyone.

One of the Rabbi's who attended the celebration on Thursday said Hanukkah this year was even more significant, with a year that saw a rise in antisemitism across the country.

"Instead of combatting the darkness with more darkness and retreating into our homes, we want to combat darkness with light and celebration," said Rabbi Zalman Charlebach.

Parents at the celebration said they wanted their children to see the public menorah lighting so they could feel proud to be Jewish.

"It's really special, especially with what's been going on in the world, it's really special to come out here, in public, and like really celebrate Hanukkah," said mom, Marissa Churchwell.

Hanukkah continues for six more days and ends on January 2.