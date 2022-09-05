Falling branch injures 3 people on Vacation Isle, San Diego police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says three people were injured on Vacation Isle when a tree branch fell on them Sunday afternoon.

SDPD says the incident in the Mission Bay area happened around 4:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ingraham St.

Police say the branch that fell was between 20 to 30 feet long. Police confirmed that a 13-year-old girl was among the people hurt; however, officers did not release information about the others.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our journalists work to gather the latest information.