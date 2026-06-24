Fallen tank forces closure of SR-76 ramp to I-15 in north San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A large industrial tank fell from a big rig onto the state Route 76 transition ramp to Interstate 15 in the North County Wednesday morning, forcing a closure that was expected to last several hours.

Caltrans officials said the closure was in effect at around 10 a.m. on the eastbound SR-76 connector ramp to northbound I-15.

According to the California Highway Patrol's incident log, the empty tank reportedly fell from a truck late Tuesday afternoon.

The tank was described by the CHP as 15-20 feet long that could carry 20,000-30,000 gallons.

Caltrans stated the ramp was expected to be shut down until at least 3 p.m. for crews to remove the tank from the shoulder.

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