Fallen San Diego Police officer's family mortgage paid in full

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The family of a San Diego Police Department officer who died while on-duty will be getting their mortgage paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

In February, Officer David Sisto served with SDPD for over a decade and died while doing a welfare check in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood.

Sisto’s family is among the eight California families of fallen first responders selected to have their mortgages paid in full.

“This year, we saw the country come together to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission. We saw people from all walks of life join us on this quest to support our nation’s first responders and military families, those heroes - who are willing to lay down their lives for you or me - every single day,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

This year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will be delivering 65 mortgage-payoff between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. So far this year, it has paid off 135 mortgages across the country.