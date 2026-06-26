Fallbrook man pleads guilty to having sons help produce and distribute drugs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Fallbrook man who regularly dosed his young sons with the hallucinogen psilocybin and had them assist him in growing and distributing the drugs pleaded guilty today to federal charges.

Randal Vance, 43, was indicted by a grand jury along with his wife, Rebecca Vance, 42, and his friend, Keir Ceballos-Rivera, 34, for taking part in a conspiracy to cultivate and distribute the mushrooms, and have the boys participate in the process.

According to Randal Vance's plea agreement, he was providing doses of psilocybin capsules every other day to his sons, then ages 9 and 11. He also gave his older son capsules to sell to his friends, the plea agreement states.

The defendants produced psilocybin at a pair of locations in Fallbrook and Bonsall and sold it on the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After law enforcement officials searched the Fallbrook and Bonsall locations, seized psilocybin mushrooms and capsules, and arrested the defendants, they deleted text messages and took down their websites used for drug sales, leading to charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Rebecca Vance and Ceballos-Rivera previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing later this year.

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